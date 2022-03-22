Hemp, Inc. Unveils New High Potency CBD/CBG Super Tincture

[TODAY IS YOUR LUCKY DAY] Get 50% OFF and get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!

On Tuesday, Hemp, Inc HEMP, a global firm at the forefront of the industrial hemp industry, unveiled its CBD/CBG "super" tincture with rapid absorption. According to Hemp, the tincture has 4 times the potency of hemp-derived tinctures currently on the market and it is available at a fraction of the price.

The tincture includes 7,500mg of CBD and 2,500mg of CBG, Hemp reported in a press release.

"The reformulation unveiled today has been well anticipated. We are humbled to see how much excitement and positive feedback this product is generating," said Hemp, Inc. COO Jed Perlowin. "We've blended 7,500mg of CBD and 2,500mg of CBG for a total of 10,000mg of cannabinoid. Most of the products we've encountered on the market now have, at most, 2,500mg of cannabinoid. We have 4x more which sends the potency level through the roof at a fraction of the price ($99.95)."

The three flavors for the CBD/CBG super tincture include plain (or natural), vanilla and cherry. The premium CBD/CBG super tincture blend promotes enhanced mood and clarity with regenerative capabilities. The tincture is manufactured in the USA, 100% sustainably sourced, vegan and non-psychoactive, and independently tested by a third-party lab.

"We made a point to go above and beyond to exceed our customer's expectations while we pride ourselves in continuing to deliver the best consumable wellness products to the market without ever compromising quality or our King of Hemp brand. Muscle discomfort, stress, sleep deprivation can take a serious toll on us. Our goal is to improve our customers' daily lives with high-quality premium products that are not only easily accessible but affordable," added Perlowin.

This announcement is the first of three powerhouse products being unveiled this week.

Photo Courtesy of Lelen Ruete.