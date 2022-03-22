Urovant Reports Publication of New Efficacy, Safety Data On Gemtesa For Overactive Bladder

[TODAY IS YOUR LUCKY DAY] Get 50% OFF and get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!
Urovant Sciences, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sumitovant Biopharma Ltd, announced the publication of a new review of data on Gemtesa (vibegron) 75 mg in the peer-reviewed journal, Therapeutics and Clinical Risk Management.
- Sumitovant, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma, is also the majority shareholder of Myovant Sciences Ltd MYOV.
- The paper points out that Gemtesa treatment was associated with significant improvements compared with placebo in the efficacy outcomes of micturition frequency, urge urinary incontinence (UUI) episodes, urgency episodes, and volume voided.
- A separate, dedicated ambulatory blood pressure monitoring study showed that treatment with vibegron, similar to placebo, was not associated with clinically meaningful effects on blood pressure or heart rate.
- The paper concludes that further investigation into the real-world effectiveness of vibegron is warranted based on the promising efficacy and safety data seen in clinical trials.
- Price Action: MYOV shares are up 5.90% at $14.36 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.
