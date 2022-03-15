Windtree Therapeutics Concludes Enrollment In Mid-Stage Cardiogenic Shock Study, Data Expected In April

[TODAY ONLY] For only $7, get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!
Windtree Therapeutics Inc WINT has completed enrollment in its phase 2 study of istaroxime in early cardiogenic shock caused by heart failure.
- The study enrolled 60 patients with severe heart failure and systolic blood pressure (SBP) between 75 and 90 mmHg.
- The study drug was administered over 24 hours. The primary endpoint is the SBP profile over the first 6 hours after initiating the infusion.
- Secondary endpoints will include various assessments of blood pressure changes over 24 hours and measures associated with safety and tolerability.
- All patients will complete a 30-day follow-up before database lock and generation of topline data.
- Topline data is expected in April.
- Cardiogenic shock is a condition that occurs when the heart is failing significantly and cannot pump enough blood and oxygen to the brain, kidneys, and other vital organs.
- Istaroxime is a first-in-class, dual mechanism therapy designed to improve systolic and diastolic cardiac function.
- Price Action: WINT shares are up 1.02% at $0.95 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.
