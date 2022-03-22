ObsEva Unveils Additional Efficacy Results for Linzagolix In Endometriosis-Associated Pain

[TODAY IS YOUR LUCKY DAY] Get 50% OFF and get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!
- ObsEva SA OBSV has announced additional efficacy results from the Phase 3 EDELWEISS 3 trial of linzagolix for moderate-to-severe endometriosis-associated pain (EAP). The results build upon the positive topline results announced in January 2022.
- Two dose regimens were tested, a 200 mg once-daily dose of linzagolix combined with hormonal add-back therapy (ABT) and a 75 mg dose of linzagolix without ABT.
- Both dysmenorrhea (DYS) and non-menstrual pelvic pain (NMPP) showed rapid reductions compared to placebo (after 1 and 2 months of treatment, respectively), with continued reduction up to 6 months of treatment.
- Higher reductions were observed with linzagolix 200 mg + ABT compared to linzagolix 75 mg.
- A similar pattern was seen for the secondary endpoints of dyschezia (painful bowel movements) and worst pelvic pain.
- The reductions in endometriosis pain improved quality of life and a reduced intention for surgery after six months.
- Results from the post-treatment follow-up of EDELWEISS 3 are expected in early 3Q of 2022. Results from the treatment phase of the extension study (EDELWEISS 6) and its post-treatment follow-up phase are anticipated in early 3Q of 2022 and 4Q of 2022, respectively.
- Price Action: OBSV shares are up 0.01% at $1.21 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.
