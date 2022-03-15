Virpax Pharma Expands AnQlar Worldwide Licensing Pact In COVID-19

[TODAY ONLY] For only $7, get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!
Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc VRPX expanded its exclusive license agreement for AnQlar with Nanomerics Ltd, providing Virpax with the worldwide rights for development and commercialization.
- Virpax has completed in-vitro, ex-vivo (human mucosal cells), and in-vivo (rats) studies on AnQlar, which demonstrated that AnQlar inhibited viral replication of SARS-CoV-2 and influenza in animals at ranges higher than those encountered in human nasal passages.
- No adverse effects were observed during the studies.
- Animal studies also demonstrated decreased levels of the virus in animal brain tissue.
- Virpax anticipates completing Investigational New Drug (IND)-enabling studies by Q4 FY22 and pursuing a nonprescription drug approval pathway.
- AnQlar (GCPQ) is a positively-charged chitosan derivative that binds electrostatically to negatively charged viruses such as SARS-CoV-2 and influenza.
- AnQlar can prevent the binding of coronavirus to the cell surface ACE-2 receptor that mediates viral infection.
- Price Action: VRPX shares are up 5.79% at $2.01 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.
