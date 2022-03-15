Anavex Life Sciences Highlights Biomarker Data From Parkinson's Disease Dementia At International Conference

[TODAY ONLY] For only $7, get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!
- Anavex Life Sciences Corp AVXL has announced the presentation of Phase 2 clinical biomarker data from the ANAVEX2-73-PDD-001 Parkinson's Disease Dementia (PDD) study at the AD/PD 2022 International Conference.
- MDS-UPDRS1 Total score improved significantly by -14.51 for patients treated with ANAVEX2-73 high oral once-daily dose compared to placebo.
- The improvement is clinically relevant, corresponding to a relative improvement of 18.9% over 14 weeks.
- Also Read: Anavex Life Sciences Says Rett Syndrome Trial Meets Primary & Secondary Goals.
- Balanced and global improvements were observed within all MDS-UPDRS sub-scores Part I-IV:
- SIGMAR1 mRNA expression significantly increased in ANAVEX2-73-treated patients vs. placebo over the course of treatment and was significantly associated with improvements of MDS-UPDRS scores and cognitive efficacy endpoints CDR system.
- Price Action: AVXL shares are up 5.06% at $10.59 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.
This Terrifying Pattern is now predicting a full-fledged "recession"
History shows that every 50% rise in crude oil has led to a recession. Right now oil is almost 100% up with the threat of an all-out Russian nuclear attack… That is why even people who've quit trading need to brace themselves for what's coming because the worst may have just begun. Right now there's one SOLUTION that hundreds and thousands of traders are using to hedge their wealth and even win in this mayhem. This is open for a short while as its trades will expire soon. Click Here to See All the Details!
If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...
If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this options trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.