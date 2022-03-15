Passage Bio To Cut Workforce, Prioritize R&D Programs To Reduce Operating Expenses

[TODAY ONLY] For only $7, get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!
Passage Bio Inc PASG will reduce its workforce by approximately 13% and prioritize its R&D programs in partnership with the University of Pennsylvania's Gene Therapy Program (GTP).
- The Company will continue to focus on advancing its three lead clinical programs for GM1 gangliosidosis, Krabbe disease, and frontotemporal dementia (FTD).
- In conjunction with the headcount reduction, Eliseo Salinas, chief research and development officer, will retire and depart from the Company effective March 18.
- Mark Forman, chief medical officer, will continue to lead the execution of the ongoing clinical trials.
- Passage Bio will dose the first patient in Phase 1/2 of FTD-GRN in early 2022.
- It will submit an Investigational New Drug Application for the Phase 1/2 program for PBML04 (metachromatic leukodystrophy) in mid-2022.
- The Company will present interim safety and biomarker data for Cohorts 2 (late infantile, high dose) and 3 (early infantile, low dose) for the Imagine-1 clinical trial for GM1 in 2H 2022.
- Interim safety and biomarker data for Cohort 1 for the GALax-C clinical trial for Krabbe disease will be presented by the end of 2022.
- The cash balance of $315.8 million can provide a cash runway into Q2 2024 versus year-end 2023.
- Price Action: PASG shares are trading at $2.81 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.
This Terrifying Pattern is now predicting a full-fledged "recession"
History shows that every 50% rise in crude oil has led to a recession. Right now oil is almost 100% up with the threat of an all-out Russian nuclear attack… That is why even people who've quit trading need to brace themselves for what's coming because the worst may have just begun. Right now there's one SOLUTION that hundreds and thousands of traders are using to hedge their wealth and even win in this mayhem. This is open for a short while as its trades will expire soon. Click Here to See All the Details!
If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...
If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this options trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.