Nemaura Medical's sugarBEAT(R) CGM Device Met With Early Success

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ: NMRD), a medical technology company, has sought to develop and offer economical, compact and convenient non-invasive devices that could alleviate the pain associated with frequent skin pricking among diabetic patients. The devices also simultaneously promote routine glucose testing in a bid to control blood glucose levels more effectively. Nemaura offers two flagship constant glucose monitoring (“CGM”) products: the sugarBEAT(R), a non-invasive wearable diagnostic device, and MiBoKo, an application that supports personalized lifestyle coaching programs. A recent article reads: “The company’s revolutionary sugarBEAT(R) CGM device seeks to provide users with non-invasive glucose monitoring; as described by the company, it works by drawing a small amount of selected molecules, such as glucose, into a patch placed on the skin… The device has already met with early success, with Nemaura Medical revealing projections for orders of 2 million sensors and 15,000 CGM devices from the United Kingdom alone over the next two years, with the aim of targeting the over 4.9 million diabetics in the U.K. currently as well as the 13.6 million people at increased risk of contracting type 2 diabetes.”

To view the full article, visit https://ibn.fm/RSuzy

About Nemaura Medical Inc.

Nemaura is a medical technology company developing and commercializing non-invasive wearable diagnostic devices. The company is currently commercializing sugarBEAT(R) and proBEAT(TM). sugarBEAT, a CE mark approved Class IIb medical device, is a non-invasive and flexible continuous glucose monitor (“CGM”) providing actionable insights derived from real time glucose measurements and daily glucose trend data, which may help people with diabetes and pre-diabetes to better manage, reverse, and prevent the onset of diabetes. Nemaura has submitted a PMA (Premarket Approval Application) for sugarBEAT to the U.S. FDA. proBEAT combines non-invasive glucose data processed using artificial intelligence and a digital healthcare subscription service and has been launched in the U.S. as a general wellness product as part of its BEAT diabetes program that is currently undergoing pilot studies. Additionally, Nemaura has launched MiBoKo, a new program using a non-invasive glucose sensor along with an AI mobile application that helps a user understand how certain foods and lifestyle habits can impact one’s overall metabolic health and well-being. Nemaura believes that up to half the population could benefit from a sensor and program that monitors metabolic health and well-being. The company sits at the intersection of the global type 2 diabetes market that is expected to reach nearly $59 billion by 2025, the $50+ billion pre-diabetic market, and the wearable health-tech sector for weight loss and wellness applications that is estimated to reach $60 billion by 2023. For more information, please visit www.NemauraMedical.com.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to NMRD are available in the company’s newsroom at https://ibn.fm/NMRD

About BioMedWire

BioMedWire (BMW) is an information service that provides (1) access to our news aggregation and syndication servers, (2) BioMedNewsBreaks that summarize corporate news and information, (3) enhanced press release services, (4) social media distribution and optimization services, and (5) a full array of corporate communication solutions. As a multifaceted financial news and content distribution company with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, BMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. BMW has an ever-growing distribution network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets across the country. By cutting through the overload of information in today’s market, BMW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. BMW is where news, content and information converge.

To receive SMS text alerts from BioMedWire, text “STOCKS” to 77948 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information please visit https://www.BioMedWire.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the BioMedWire website applicable to all content provided by BMW, wherever published or re-published: http://BMW.fm/Disclaimer

BioMedWire (BMW)

San Francisco, California

www.BioMedWire.com

415.949.5050 Office

Editor@BioMedWire.com

BioMedWire is part of the InvestorBrandNetwork

Image sourced from Pixabay

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.