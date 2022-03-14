 Skip to main content

Novartis's Data Reinforces Age-Appropriate Development With Zolgensma Gene Therapy Study
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 14, 2022 12:57pm   Comments
  • Novartis AG (NYSE: NVSannounced new data from the completed Phase 3 SPR1NT study of Zolgensma (onasemnogene abeparvovec), a one-time treatment for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA). 
  • The data demonstrated that children with three copies of the SMN2 backup gene who were treated presymptomatically achieved age-appropriate motor milestones, including standing and walking.
  • In addition, a descriptive posthoc analysis of START, STR1VE-EU, and STR1VE-US (n=65) indicated children with SMA Type 1 achieved or maintained necessary measures of bulbar function, including the ability to speak; swallow, and meet nutritional needs; and maintain airway protection.
  • Fourteen patients (93%) walked independently, 11 of whom achieved this milestone within the WHO window of normal development.
  • All patients were independent of nutritional and respiratory support for the study duration.
  • All patients experienced at least one adverse event (AE) after dosing, eight (53%) of which were considered treatment-related. There were no serious, treatment-related AEs. 
  • Three patients were reported to have had severe adverse events (SAEs), all of which resolved and were not related to treatment.
  • Price Action: NVS shares are up 2.32% at $84.28 during the market session on the last check Monday.

