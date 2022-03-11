 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Harpoon Therapeutics Discontinues Its Once Lead Prostate Cancer Candidate
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 11, 2022 10:53am   Comments
Share:
Harpoon Therapeutics Discontinues Its Once Lead Prostate Cancer Candidate

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: HARP), in its Q4 FY21 earnings results, has given up on its onetime lead prospect HPN424. 

  • "We are focusing our resources on portfolio programs that show promising activity, including HPN328 and HPN217, while we advance new candidates into the clinic from our technology platforms," said Julie Eastland, President & CEO.
  •  "Additionally, we have conducted a careful and thorough analysis of our HPN424 data...we have decided to discontinue the HPN424 dose-escalation study," Eastland added.
  • Harpoon used HPN424 as the centerpiece of an IPO filing.
  • In June last year, the Company presented interim data from the dose-escalation portion of a Phase 1/2a trial of HPN424 in metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).
  • Dose Limiting Toxicities were observed at doses ranging from 96 to 300ng/kg.
  • Harpoon went into 2022, aiming to complete dose-escalation 2H of 2022.
  • Harpoon expects to determine the Phase 2 doses of HPN328, a drug for tumors associated with DLL3 expression, and BCMA prospect HPN217 by 2022.
  • Harpoon ended 2021 with $136.6 million in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities.
  • Price Action: HARP shares are down 13.6% at $4.68 during the market session on the last check Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (HARP)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
68 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
41 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Biotech Earnings News Penny Stocks Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com