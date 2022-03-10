Cybin Eyes Potential Of First-Of-Its-Kind Study

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Cybin (NYSE American: CYBN) (NEO: CYBN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing Psychedelics to Therapeutics(TM), recently secured approval to move forward on a key feasibility study designed to measure ketamine’s psychedelic effect on cerebral cortex hemodynamics. The Institution Review Board (“IRB”) granted the approval, which gives a green light to a Cybin-sponsored study designed around Kernel’s quantitative neuroimaging technology, Kernel Flow. The technology uses pulsed light instead of continuous wave light to increase measured brain information. The Flow device is a wearable helmet, in contrast to electroencephalography (“EEG”) electrodes that usually require the application of gel or functional magnetic resonance imaging (“fMRI”) studies that require lying in a scanner. As a result, the novel device holds potential for wide application in neuroscientific or physiological studies of brain activity during psychedelic use. To date, direct neuroimaging research of psychedelic effects is rare and has never been attempted with a wearable device. “We believe the results of this study will lead to future studies that will test the effectiveness of psychedelic treatments and will further support our mission to develop psychedelics into therapeutics,” a recent article quotes Cybin CEO Doug Drysdale as saying. “We still have much to learn about what is occurring in the brain during a psychedelic experience. This first-of-its-kind, Cybin-sponsored study using the Kernel Flow device aims to expand our physiological understanding of psychedelic pharmacotherapy. We are excited to be part of this pioneering journey with our partners at Kernel.”

About Cybin Inc.

Cybin is a leading ethical biopharmaceutical company working with a network of world-class partners and internationally recognized scientists on a mission to create safe and effective therapeutics for patients to address a multitude of mental health issues. Headquartered in Canada and founded in 2019, Cybin is operational in Canada, the United States, United Kingdom and Ireland. The company is focused on progressing Psychedelics to Therapeutics(TM) by engineering proprietary drug discovery platforms, innovative drug delivery systems, novel formulation approaches and treatment regimens for mental health disorders. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.Cybin.com.

