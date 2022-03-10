MorphoSys Discontinues US Discovery Activities, Takes €231M Impairment Charge
- MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ: MOR) has reported a non-cash impairment charge of €231 million on goodwill after consolidating research and discovery functions.
- This write-down results from the consolidation of the Company's research and discovery activities after the acquisition of Constellation Pharmaceuticals.
- MorphoSys decided to focus its research activities on the most advanced programs and centralize all laboratory activities at its German research hub in Planegg, Germany.
- All US-based activities relating to discovery biology and drug discovery departments were discontinued.
- Early pipeline projects cannot be realized anymore, and the expected cash flows from these projects will not materialize accordingly.
- Price Action: MOR shares are down 0.93% at $6.42 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
