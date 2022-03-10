 Skip to main content

MorphoSys Discontinues US Discovery Activities, Takes €231M Impairment Charge
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 10, 2022 2:50pm   Comments
  • MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ: MOR) has reported a non-cash impairment charge of €231 million on goodwill after consolidating research and discovery functions.
  • This write-down results from the consolidation of the Company's research and discovery activities after the acquisition of Constellation Pharmaceuticals.
  • MorphoSys decided to focus its research activities on the most advanced programs and centralize all laboratory activities at its German research hub in Planegg, Germany.
  • All US-based activities relating to discovery biology and drug discovery departments were discontinued.
  • Early pipeline projects cannot be realized anymore, and the expected cash flows from these projects will not materialize accordingly.
  • Price Action: MOR shares are down 0.93% at $6.42 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

