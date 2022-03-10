Pasithea Partners With Glimpse Group To Co-Develop VR Environments For Patients With Psychiatric Disorders

Photo by Maxim Hopman on Unsplash

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: KTTA), a novel biotechnology company focused on the research and discovery of new and effective treatments for psychiatric and neurological disorders, today announced its partnership with The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAR) (FSE:9DR), a Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality platform company and its subsidiary company Foretell Reality. Foretell Reality applies VR technology to various use cases of mental health therapy, support, and human interaction.

"We are thrilled to partner with Glimpse to bring VR and AR to patients suffering from mental health disorders. Among its many benefits, VR unites a patient and therapist in a shared environment, which is particularly important in situations where the therapist is remote, such as with our at-home treatment model. VR can also create scenarios to reflect specific traumatic experiences or simulate emotionally loaded conversations. VR is increasingly becoming an innovative clinical tool for patients with specific psychiatric symptoms, which leads to improved patient outcomes, and we look forward to co-developing the program alongside Glimpse," stated Dr. Tiago Reis Marques, CEO of Pasithea Therapeutics.

Together with Glimpse, Pasithea will co-develop VR environments to support the treatment of patients with psychiatric disorders in a safe and effective manner.

Lyron Bentovim, President and CEO of Glimpse commented, "VR technology is becoming widely adopted in the healthcare industry, with a range of applications including mental health and psychological therapies, pain management, and robotic surgery. Glimpse, through its base of subsidiary companies, has direct experience in developing such solutions with leading companies, hospitals, and universities in the segment. We look forward to our collaboration with Pasithea."

