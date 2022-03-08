 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Newly-Listed TC Biopharm Highlights Early Data From Acute Myeloid Leukemia Trial
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 08, 2022 1:11pm   Comments
Share:
Newly-Listed TC Biopharm Highlights Early Data From Acute Myeloid Leukemia Trial
  • TC Biopharm Ltd (NASDAQ: TCBP) has announced interim data from Phase 1a/2b of TCB-002, OmnImmune in relapsed/refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML). 
  • TCB-002 is the Company's allogeneic unmodified gamma delta t-cell product.
  • Seven patients received treatment, with three receiving a low dose of OmnImmune and four receiving a higher dose of OmnImmune.
  • In the low dose cohort, one patient achieved MLFS (morphologic leukemia-free state), one patient achieved stable disease characterized as a near-complete response. 
  • One patient met safety endpoints but was lost to follow-up due to co-morbidity (bilateral pneumonia unrelated to OmnImmune treatment). 
  • In the higher dose cohort, 50% of patients achieved complete responses. One patient had progressive disease, and one exhibited significantly reduced cancer blast count at day fourteen (before the study was cut short due to Covid 19). 
  • Allogeneic gamma-delta T cell persistence was evaluated in two patients treated. The allogenic product remained detectable in one patient after 100 days following three infusions. 
  • Another patient demonstrated hematological recovery with a sustained elevation in crucial immune cells over 100 days following the initial infusion.
  • The Company will report additional Phase 2/3 trial data during 1H of 2022.
  • In 2022, the Company plans to evaluate OmnImmune efficacy in unresponsive first-line treatment of AML patients.
  • Price Action: TCBP shares are up 3.41% at $0.97 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TCBP)

The Week Ahead In Biotech (March 6-12): Quiet Week On Tap With Earnings Season Reaching It Final Leg
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
73 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com