Newly-Listed TC Biopharm Highlights Early Data From Acute Myeloid Leukemia Trial
- TC Biopharm Ltd (NASDAQ: TCBP) has announced interim data from Phase 1a/2b of TCB-002, OmnImmune in relapsed/refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML).
- TCB-002 is the Company's allogeneic unmodified gamma delta t-cell product.
- Seven patients received treatment, with three receiving a low dose of OmnImmune and four receiving a higher dose of OmnImmune.
- In the low dose cohort, one patient achieved MLFS (morphologic leukemia-free state), one patient achieved stable disease characterized as a near-complete response.
- One patient met safety endpoints but was lost to follow-up due to co-morbidity (bilateral pneumonia unrelated to OmnImmune treatment).
- In the higher dose cohort, 50% of patients achieved complete responses. One patient had progressive disease, and one exhibited significantly reduced cancer blast count at day fourteen (before the study was cut short due to Covid 19).
- Allogeneic gamma-delta T cell persistence was evaluated in two patients treated. The allogenic product remained detectable in one patient after 100 days following three infusions.
- Another patient demonstrated hematological recovery with a sustained elevation in crucial immune cells over 100 days following the initial infusion.
- The Company will report additional Phase 2/3 trial data during 1H of 2022.
- In 2022, the Company plans to evaluate OmnImmune efficacy in unresponsive first-line treatment of AML patients.
- Price Action: TCBP shares are up 3.41% at $0.97 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.
