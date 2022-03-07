This Company Reports Using Ketamine To Treat Mental Health Disorders

Photo by Sydney Sims on Unsplash

Mental health and substance abuse disorders are reportedly on the rise around the world, and healthcare providers are discovering alternatives to traditional medications to treat them, including psychedelics and ketamine.

About 970 million people globally have mental health or substance abuse disorders; and 3.6% of the world’s population suffers from depression, according to Statista.

Among the companies that have found ketamine — traditionally used as anesthesia — to be effective is Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: KTTA). Pasithea provides ketamine treatments to patients grappling with mental health disorders. First approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 1970 as an anesthetic, ketamine has recently been repurposed for treating anxiety, depression, and PTSD.

When taken in lower doses than used for anesthesia, ketamine binds to the NMDA receptors and releases glutamate, which helps create new synaptic connections between brain cells. The antidepressant effect happens almost immediately while still providing long-lasting relief.

Not only does ketamine work faster than traditional antidepressants, which can take up to four weeks to take effect, but the side effects are also minimal. It’s been shown to be effective for about 70% of patients who do not respond well enough with traditional therapies, which can cause weight gain, sleep problems, migraines, sexual dysfunction, psychosis, and mania.

Unlike traditional antidepressants, which must be taken daily, IV ketamine treatment is a monthly to bi-monthly administration.

To be eligible to receive Pasithea’s IV ketamine treatment, patients must:

Be suffering from depression or post-traumatic stress disorder

Be able to understand the nature and purpose of the treatment, its benefits, and possible side effects

Have tried at least two different types of antidepressants for at least six weeks each at an adequate treatment dose

Be willing and able to be in contact with Pasithea’s team for the duration of the treatment

London Calling

Its wholly-owned subsidiary Pasithea Clinics plans to open three new clinics in London to treat patients suffering from mental health issues. Pasithea states it will operate the clinics with management support from ZEN Healthcare. The company already has locations in Marylebone and Knightsbridge.

In addition to its pharmacy services, Pasithea’s London clinics are planned to offer psychiatric treatment therapies, including repeated transcranial magnetic stimulation, ketamine, and esketamine treatment.

The clinics are slated to open by the middle of the year, and each is expected to contribute an estimated $5 million annually in revenue.

“With these new clinics, we will broaden our London footprint and start offering pharmacy services and new treatment options, bringing important and novel mental health therapies to an ever-growing number of people,” said Dr. Tiago Reis Marques, Pasithea’s CEO. “With our strong cash position and our continued expansion in London, we believe we are well-positioned to bring value to our shareholders.”

