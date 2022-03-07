Gilead Sciences' Trodelvy Study In Breast Cancer Meets Primary Endpoint
- Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: GILD) announced results from the Phase 3 TROPiCS-02 study evaluating Trodelvy (sacituzumab govitecan-hziy) in patients with HR+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer.
- The trial included breast cancer patients who received prior endocrine therapy, CDK4/6 inhibitors, and two to four lines of chemotherapy.
- The study met its primary endpoint with a statistically significant improvement in progression-free survival (PFS) versus physician's choice of chemotherapy.
- But at the interim analysis, analysts and observers were left questioning just how significant the benefit was, as Gilead did not release any hard data.
- The trial targeted a 30% reduction in disease progression or death risk.
- The first interim analysis of the key secondary endpoint of overall survival in the TROPiCS-02 study demonstrated a trend in improvement for overall survival.
- Patients will be followed for subsequent overall survival analysis. The safety profile for Trodelvy was consistent with prior studies, and no new safety concerns emerged in this patient population.
- Much of the consternation stems from a Q&A in an 8-K report Gilead filed with the SEC attempting and failing to assuage concerns.
