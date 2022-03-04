Eyenovia Raises 15M Via Equity To Advance MydCombi Program
Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ: EYEN) has entered into a Securities Purchase Agreement with Armistice Capital Master Fund Ltd for gross proceeds of $15 million.
- The offering includes 3 million shares, pre-funded warrants to purchase up to 1.87 million shares, and common warrants to purchase up to 4.87 million shares.
- The aggregate offering price for each share of common stock or pre-funded warrant and, in each case, the accompanying common warrant is $3.08.
- The pre-funded warrants will have an exercise price of $0.01/share, and the common warrants will have an exercise price of $3.54 per share.
- The offering is expected to close by March 7.
- Eyenovia will use the proceeds to advance its MydCombi program, including the ramp-up of its manufacturing capabilities and the continued advancement of the MicroLine clinical program.
- Last month, Eyenovia completed a Type A meeting with the FDA about refiling the MydCombi application.
- In October 2021, FDA issued a complete response letter, reclassifying MydCombi for in-office pupil dilation as a drug-device combination product.
- The FDA had asked the Company to conduct additional device testing for the Optejet dispenser.
- Price Action: EYEN shares closed 2.27% lower at $3.01 during after-hours trading on Thursday.
