Helsinn, BridgeBio Pharma Amend Infigratinib Pact For Oncology Indications
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 03, 2022 11:36am   Comments
Helsinn Group and BridgeBio Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: BBIO) have updated their existing strategic collaboration to develop, manufacture, and commercialize infigratinib for oncology indications.

  • Under the amended and restated agreement terms, Helsinn will gain an exclusive license to commercialize infigratinib in the U.S.
  • Helsinn will be responsible for developing, manufacturing, and commercializing infigratinib in oncology indications except for achondroplasia or any other skeletal dysplasias except in mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau. 
  • BridgeBio will be eligible to receive regulatory and commercial milestone payments and tiered royalties on adjusted net sales from Helsinn. 
  • BridgeBio will retain all rights to develop, manufacture and commercialize infigratinib in skeletal dysplasia, including achondroplasia.
  • Price Action: BBIO shares are down 1.21% at $8.16 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

