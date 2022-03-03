 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Aravive Highlights Updated Batiraxcept Data From Kidney Cancer Trial
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 03, 2022 10:06am   Comments
Share:
Aravive Highlights Updated Batiraxcept Data From Kidney Cancer Trial

Aravive Inc (NASDAQ: ARAV) has announced new data from the Phase 1b portion of the ongoing Phase 1b/2 trial of batiraxcept in clear cell renal cell cancer (ccRCC).

  • 26 previously treated ccRCC patients have been treated with batiraxcept at doses of 15 mg/kg (n=16) and 20 mg/kg (n=10), plus cabozantinib 60 mg.
  • No dose-limiting toxicities were observed at either the 15 mg/kg or 20 mg/kg batiraxcept dose combined with cabozantinib.
  • At a median follow-up of 4.9 months, 92% of patients remain on study.
  • Best overall response rate (ORR) in the ITT population is 46% (12/26), with 56% at 15 mg/kg and 30% at 20 mg/kg
  • The 6-month progression-free survival (PFS) rate in the ITT population is 79%
  • The median duration of response (DOR) has not been reached; the 3-month DOR is 100%
  • The best ORR was 63% in the biomarker high population, with a 6-month PFS rate of 77%.
  • Price Action: ARAV shares are 6.86% at $2.25 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ARAV)

45 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
34 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Liquidia Jumps On New CEO Appointment, Spectrum, Aravive Secure New Funding, Allena To Explore Strategic Alternatives
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com