Aravive Highlights Updated Batiraxcept Data From Kidney Cancer Trial
Aravive Inc (NASDAQ: ARAV) has announced new data from the Phase 1b portion of the ongoing Phase 1b/2 trial of batiraxcept in clear cell renal cell cancer (ccRCC).
- 26 previously treated ccRCC patients have been treated with batiraxcept at doses of 15 mg/kg (n=16) and 20 mg/kg (n=10), plus cabozantinib 60 mg.
- No dose-limiting toxicities were observed at either the 15 mg/kg or 20 mg/kg batiraxcept dose combined with cabozantinib.
- At a median follow-up of 4.9 months, 92% of patients remain on study.
- Best overall response rate (ORR) in the ITT population is 46% (12/26), with 56% at 15 mg/kg and 30% at 20 mg/kg
- The 6-month progression-free survival (PFS) rate in the ITT population is 79%
- The median duration of response (DOR) has not been reached; the 3-month DOR is 100%
- The best ORR was 63% in the biomarker high population, with a 6-month PFS rate of 77%.
- Price Action: ARAV shares are 6.86% at $2.25 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General