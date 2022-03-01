 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Horizon Therapeutics' Q4 Earnings Beat Expectation As Tepezza, Krystexxa Boost Sales
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 01, 2022 9:17am   Comments
Share:
Horizon Therapeutics' Q4 Earnings Beat Expectation As Tepezza, Krystexxa Boost Sales
  • Horizon Therapeutics plc's (NASDAQ: HZNPQ4 sales increased 36% Y/Y to $1.014 billion, beating the consensus of $995.87 million.
  • The adjusted gross profit declined slightly from 87.1% to 86.5%, with an adjusted EBITDA of $416.0 million, including $36.2 million of upfront and milestone payments primarily related to the collaboration agreement with Alpine.
  • The Company reported an adjusted EPS of $1.41, up 21%, beating the consensus of $1.34.
  • Q4 FY21 orphan segment sales reached $940.5 million, +50%, driven by the strong performance of Tepezza, Krystexxa, and Ravicti. Tepezza sales increased 72% to $589.6 million. 
  • Krystexxa Q4 sales increased 32% to $170.3 million, driven by increased adoption of Krystexxa plus immunomodulation, which is now approaching 50%.
  • Related: Horizon Therapeutics' Uplinza Reduces Severity of Attacks Associated Spinal Cord Inflammation.
  • Guidance: Horizon Therapeutics expects FY22 sales of $3.9 billion - $4.0 billion, representing 22% growth at the midpoint, versus the consensus of $3.91 billion.
  • The Company expects Tepezza FY22 sales growth in the mid-30s and Krystexxa sales growth of more than 20%. 
  • HZNP expects FY22 adjusted EBITDA of $1.63 billion - $1.70 billion, representing 30% growth and 230 basis points of margin expansion at the midpoint.
  • Price Action: HZNP shares traded 4.20% higher at $95 premarket on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (HZNP)

Horizon Therapeutics: Q4 Earnings Insights
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Legend Biotech, CTI Biopharma Receive FDA Approvals, AbbVie Announces Delay In Skyrizi Review, Editas Gains On CRISPR Patent Resolution
Earnings Scheduled For March 1, 2022
The Week Ahead In Biotech (Feb. 27-March 5): Earnings, Multiple Regulatory Decisions Take The Spotlight
Horizon Therapeutics' Uplinza Reduces Severity of Attacks Associated Spinal Cord Inflammation
ARWR: New Pulmonary Programs Announced…
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech Earnings News Guidance Health Care General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com