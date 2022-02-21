Sustainable Fashion: Colombian Hemp Sneakers Now Available At Macy's

By Hernan Panessi, Via El Planteo.

"It's a big challenge to position yourself in a market with so much supply," acknowledges Nicolás Vásquez, General Manager of Hemp Textiles y Co., the company behind the Colombian brand Stardog Loungewear, after signing an agreement with the department store Macy's in the U.S.

Until now, all the hemp-derived products you could find at Macy's were for personal care, beauty products, and linens. According to Vásquez, Stardog is "the first brand to enter Macy's with a proposal for clothing and shoes made from hemp."

Stardog aims to connect the fashion industry with nature by working with sustainable materials such as hemp fiber. "We design these products for people who care about sustainability, demand transparency, seek quality and good design with a purpose," says Vásquez.

The benefits of hemp

Fast-forward to a truth that the world embraced a long, long time ago: hemp has a myriad of functional benefits. In fact, growing hemp means spending less natural resources, as it only needs rainwater to grow. It can fixate carbon dioxide (CO2) and collects heavy metals from the soil.

In addition, garments made with hemp are extra durable and as resistant as nylon, a synthetic fiber. Hemp is also versatile, a hypoallergenic material that prevents skin irritations and allergies, and provides insulation from harsh temperatures.

“Our challenge is to offer versatile pieces that are timeless while giving something back to the planet. This is how we want to change the fashion industry: one hoodie at a time”, adds the General Manager.

Arrival at Macy's

Stardog Loungewear gained the opportunity of meeting with Macy's representatives after a process of commercial negotiations. They attended the meeting with a lookbook of the brand to talk about their story and their experience working in sustainability.

"Having a compelling story and connecting with consumer expectations were two key factors in Macy's seeing us as a different, commercially viable, value offering," Vásquez explained.

Meanwhile, Hemp Textiles y Co. keeps adding products to its portfolio such “Expedition Sneakers” and “Clementine”. Soon, they will add clothing lines and a men's shoe line.

"Our entry into Macy's is recent. So far, we have seen a great interest in the North American market on consumer brands with a conscious value offer, aligned with their beliefs and values,” Vásquez said in an exclusive interview with El Planteo.

The future of hemp clothing

Steadily, the growth of ecological fashion (also called "ethical fashion") is in crescendo and more brands are joining this type of practice drawn on environmentalism and social responsibility.

An important fact in this story is that the fashion industry stands as the second most polluting in the world after oil. Thus, consumers around the globe are opting for more conscious brands and products.

—What would you say to someone who hasn't tried clothing made from hemp yet?

—Hemp is still an unknown material with incredible potential and premium quality. This is the time to make a change and experience the diversity of innovative materials. Once people try on a garment made from hemp they will understand that there is something special about wearing sustainable fashion. You will not only look different, but you will also feel different and you will not want to try anything else again.

-What projects do you have in the future?

—We want to become promoters and spokespersons for hemp and sustainability. We seek to expand this very special raw material that we have so that it becomes part of our daily lives and is increasingly affordable.

Stardog Loungewear products can be purchased through its official website. They ship worldwide.

Photos Courtesy Of Stardog Loungewear.