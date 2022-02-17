FDA Sets Up Adcomm To Review Amylyx's ALS Drug Next Month
The FDA's Peripheral and Central Nervous System Drugs Advisory Committee will review Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc's (NASDAQ: AMLX) marketing application for AMX0035 (sodium phenylbutyrate [PB] and taurursodiol) on March 30.
- AMX0035 is an investigational therapy to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).
- The Company applied in December last year, and the FDA has granted Priority Review and assigned a Prescription Drug User Fee Act date for AMX0035 of June 29, 2022.
- The submission to the FDA was based on CENTAUR Phase 2 trial data in 137 people with ALS. Based on a functional rating scale, which Amylyx used to measure its primary endpoint, AMX0035 showed a statistically significant reduction in disease progression over about six months.
- A survival analysis conducted in all randomized participants who were followed for up to three years, AMX0035, demonstrated a 44% lower risk of death than those who started on placebo during the placebo-controlled phase.
- Median survival duration through the open-label long-term follow-up phase was 25.0 months in the group that started on AMX0035 and 18.5 months in the group that began on placebo, a 6.5-month difference.
- Price Action: AMLX shares are down 0.46% at $21.72 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
