Did Umbilical Cord Blood Transplant Help Cure A Woman's HIV infection?

A woman in the New York City area appears to have been cured of an HIV infection, Wall Street Journal reported, providing a roadmap that could help researchers who are developing gene therapies to cure HIV.

According to the woman's doctor, there were no detectable signs of the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) since she stopped antiretroviral treatment in October 2020 following a transplant of stem cells with a rare genetic mutation that blocks HIV invasion.

The doctors said they consider her HIV to be in long-term remission, suggesting a cure if it holds.

"Everything is looking very promising," said Marshall Glesby, associate chief of the division of infectious diseases at Weill Cornell Medicine and New York-Presbyterian, who is treating the woman.

The woman, who had a form of leukemia, received a transplant of stem cells from an adult relative and umbilical-cord blood from a newborn to whom she wasn't related.

The woman was treated as a part of a study funded by the National Institutes of Health.

Cord-blood transplants take up to 30 days to graft, Dr. Van Besien added. But the doctors supplemented it with a transplant of stem cells from one of the woman's adult relatives, which grafted faster.

Within 100 days, the patient's blood cells were derived from the HIV-resistant cord-blood cells, the doctors said.

