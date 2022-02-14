 Skip to main content

Moleculin Biotech Annamycin Doublet Therapy Shows 68% Overall Survival In Animal Study
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 14, 2022 2:10pm   Comments
Moleculin Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: MBRX) has announced preliminary results supporting the successful conclusion of its second Phase 1 trial in Poland, evaluating Annamycin for relapsed and refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML).

  • Moleculin determined a dose of 240 mg/m2 as the Recommended Phase 2 Dose (RP2D), subject to final approval of the Safety Review Committee, and indicated no signs of cardiotoxicity. 
  • Based on preclinical animal data, Annamycin in combination with Cytarabine demonstrated a 68% improvement in the median overall survival (OS) compared to Annamycin as a single agent and a 241% increase in OS compared to Cytarabine alone. 
  • Related: Read Why Is Roth Capital Bullish On This Cancer-Focused Stock?
  • The Company plans to advance its AML clinical development program in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in Europe, evaluating Annamycin/Cytarabine combo.
  • The study is expected to begin in 1H 2022.
  • Annamycin has demonstrated no cardiotoxicity to date, with an ORR of 60% in the last cohort for patients receiving a full course of Annamycin.
  • Price Action: MBRX shares are down 2.70% at $1.44 during the market session on the last check Monday.

