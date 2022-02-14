 Skip to main content

Avalon GloboCare Adds CAR-NK Cell Therapies To Expand Cellular Immuno-Oncology Platform
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 14, 2022 11:57am   Comments
Avalon GloboCare Corp (NASDAQ: AVCO) is expanding its cellular immuno-oncology program with the addition of novel Chimeric Antigen Receptor – Natural Killer (CAR-NK) cell therapies.

  • Avalon is leveraging its mRNA-based FLASH-CAR platform to develop autologous and universal CAR-NK technology and cellular therapies for the potential treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. 
  • The new CAR-NK therapies in development are intended to build upon and complement AVA-011, Avalon's lead CAR-T candidate.
  • AVA-011 is currently at the IND-enabling process development stage. 
  • Related: Avalon GloboCare Adds Cell Therapy-Based Candidates For Cancer With SenlangBio Acquisition: Highlights.
  • The platform uses next-generation CAR technology to modify patients' T or universal-donor NK cells using a ribonucleic acid (RNA)-based platform rather than a viral vector, allowing for more rapid and lower-cost bio-manufacturing the cell therapy products.
  • Price Action: AVCO shares are down 1.18% at $0.87 during the market session on the last check Monday.

