Avalon GloboCare Adds CAR-NK Cell Therapies To Expand Cellular Immuno-Oncology Platform
Avalon GloboCare Corp (NASDAQ: AVCO) is expanding its cellular immuno-oncology program with the addition of novel Chimeric Antigen Receptor – Natural Killer (CAR-NK) cell therapies.
- Avalon is leveraging its mRNA-based FLASH-CAR platform to develop autologous and universal CAR-NK technology and cellular therapies for the potential treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.
- The new CAR-NK therapies in development are intended to build upon and complement AVA-011, Avalon's lead CAR-T candidate.
- AVA-011 is currently at the IND-enabling process development stage.
- The platform uses next-generation CAR technology to modify patients' T or universal-donor NK cells using a ribonucleic acid (RNA)-based platform rather than a viral vector, allowing for more rapid and lower-cost bio-manufacturing the cell therapy products.
