Earn Money For Consuming Cannabis And Alcohol? Study Will Pay You To Do So

By Franca Quarneti, Vía El Planteo.

A study by John Hopkins University will pay people for consuming cannabis and alcohol.

Tory Spindle Ph.D., the project's principal investigator, announced that they are looking for healthy adults between the ages of 21 and 50 from the Baltimore area to assess their performance after consuming cannabis-infused brownies and alcohol.

Those interested will need to complete a questionnaire and participate in an in-person screening session to see if they are accepted into the study.

Those selected to participate in the study must go through seven 10-hour long drug administration sessions at the Bayview Medical Center.

They will complete various tests to analyze their performance.

How much would they get paid? As reported by The Growth Op, participants who complete the cannabis and alcohol study will be able to collect up to $3,400.