HAVN Life Enters Distribution Agreement With Mycrodose Therapeutics For U.S. Market

HAVN Life Sciences Inc. (CSE: HAVN) (OTC: HAVLF) (FSE: 5NP), a biotechnology company working with psychedelic compounds for investigational research to support brain health and cognitive function, announced on Thursday its entry into an exclusive U.S. Distribution Agreement with California-based Mycrodose Therapeutics Inc., a leading pharmaceutical company specializing in the research and development of advanced drug delivery systems utilizing DEA Schedule I, II and III substances and other compounds aimed at treating cancer-related conditions, mental health, and cognitive degenerative diseases.

The agreement will facilitate the import of HAVN Life's naturally derived GMP psilocybin to research institutions and researchers within the U.S. “at competitive prices” to alleviate “supply chain issues,” reported HAVN in a press release.

"HAVN Life is kicking off 2022 with strong partnerships in both our research and retail divisions, and we are very excited to start fulfilling purchase orders for our research customers with our new U.S. distribution partner, Mycrodose Therapeutics," said HAVN Life CEO, Tim Moore. "We've been working closely with Chad and his team, and are excited about the potential of this partnership."

In December 2021, Mycrodose added a Schedule I Import license, which allows the import of psilocybin and psilocin for clinical trials, research and development, analytical purposes and distribution.

"Our company's proven ability to navigate the meticulous details required for approval by the DEA and FDA for these very difficult licenses has directly contributed to Mycrodose's ability to lead the U.S.-Pharmaceutical sector," stated Chad Conner, CEO of Mycrodose Therapeutics. "This distribution partnership with HAVN Life increases access and the ease of obtaining GMP psilocybin for any U.S.-based research institution, university, or private biotech company."

According to HVN, “the interest and demand for psilocybin research in the United States have grown significantly in 2021 and continue to outpace supply in 2022.”

The firm noted that the DEA Increased the quota for psilocybin research in the U.S. Meanwhile HAVN and Mycrodose, have completed the first purchase order and delivery of naturally derived GMP raw psilocybin mushrooms from Jamaica into the United States.

Image By Ilona Szentivanyi.