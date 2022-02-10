Opiant's Multi-Dose Nasal Nalmefene Shows Safety, Tolerability In Opioid Overdose
Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: OPNT) announced topline results from a multi-dose pharmacokinetic (PK) study for OPNT003, nasal nalmefene, for opioid overdose.
- The crossover design study was conducted in 23 healthy subjects comparing the PK profile, safety, and tolerability of OPNT003 when given as a single 3mg dose in one nostril, as a single dose in each nostril, and as two doses in one nostril.
- Data demonstrated rapid nasal absorption in all three study arms and showed dose-proportional plasma concentrations, whether administered as a single dose in each nostril or as two doses in a single nostril.
- Nasal nalmefene was safe and well-tolerated when administered in multiple doses.
- Opiant carried out the study at the request of the FDA and will include these data as part of its marketing application submission this year.
- Price Action: OPNT shares are up 7.64% at $27.18 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
