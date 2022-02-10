Nemaura Set To Capitalize On Glucose Monitoring's Exponential Growth Rate

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

The blood glucose monitoring system sector is expected to grow to a value of $27.2 billion by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 9.6% between 2021-2026

Over 420 million people around the globe currently have diabetes, with the American Diabetes Association recommending that all adults screen for the condition every three years

Nemaura Medical has sought to capitalize on the blood glucose monitoring sector’s phenomenal growth rate through the launch of its proprietary body worn continuous glucose sensor in both the diabetes sector and consumer healthcare sector.

The company’s flagship sugarBEAT(R) device provides diabetic and pre-diabetic patients with the ability to track their glucose levels without the use of needles or puncturing the skin – a concept previously thought to be highly implausible

The American Diabetes Association (“ADA”) recently published their recommendations for the Standards of Medical Care in Diabetes, advocating for all adults aged 18 years and older who were overweight, obese, or suffering from other diabetes and pre-diabetes risk factors to get screened. Moreover, the ADA also suggests that all adults be screened for diabetes beginning at age 35 years, with healthy patients repeating screenings at three-year intervals. As such, it comes as no surprise that a recent report delving into the blood glucose monitoring system market has forecast the sector to expand to an annual value of $27.2 billion by 2026, with a CAGR of 9.6% between 2021-2026 (https://ibn.fm/4V317).

Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ: NMRD), a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing non-invasive wearable diagnostic devices and supporting personalized lifestyle coaching programs, has sought to…

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to NMRD are available in the company’s newsroom at https://ibn.fm/NMRD

About BioMedWire

BioMedWire (BMW) is a bio-med news and content distribution company that provides (1) access to a network of wire services via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible, (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets (3), enhanced press release services to ensure maximum impact, (4) social media distribution via the Investor Brand Network (IBN) to nearly 2 million followers, (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions, and (6) a total news coverage solution with BMW Prime. As a multifaceted organization with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, BMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today’s market, BMW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. BMW is where news, content and information converge.

To receive SMS text alerts from BioMedWire, text “STOCKS” to 77948 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit https://www.BioMedWire.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the BioMedWire website applicable to all content provided by BMW, wherever published or re-published: http://BMW.fm/Disclaimer

BioMedWire (BMW)

San Francisco, California

www.BioMedWire.com

415.949.5050 Office

Editor@BioMedWire.com

BioMedWire is part of the InvestorBrandNetwork.

Image sourced from Unsplash

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.