IsoPlexis' Immune Monitoring Helps Identify Early Factors of Long COVID
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 10, 2022 11:05am   Comments
IsoPlexis Corporation (NASDAQ: ISO) has announced the publication of a study in Cell, led by the Institute for Systems Biology and Seattle COVID consortium.

  • In the study, the researchers used IsoPlexis' single-cell functional proteomics platform to identify factors that may predict sustained disease after COVID-19 infection, also known as Long COVID.
  • Authors followed 309 patients from initial clinical diagnosis to early-stage recovery from acute disease, spanning up to 2-3 months post-diagnosis, and 457 control patients.
  • Using IsoPlexis' single-cell functional proteomics platform, the researchers were able to identify correlations between the enhanced presence of certain polyfunctional immune cell types and the presentation of inflammation associated with long COVID-19.
  • Increased frequency of "supervillain" T cell subsets (CD4+ and CD8+ T cells) is positively associated with certain Long COVID symptoms/conditions, endotypes, and disease severity at convalescence.
  • IsoPlexis' single-cell functional proteomics assessed the functional impacts of different cell types across multiple time points and the interplay between innate and adaptive immune responses that contributed to effector functions or inflammation in Long COVID.
  • Price Action: ISO shares are down 7.66% at $7.03 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

