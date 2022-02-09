Erytech Shares Gain After Expanding Patent Portfolio For Treatment Of Rare Metabolic Diseases
Erytech Pharma Plc (NASDAQ: ERYP) received a US patent covering arginine deiminase (ADI) encapsulated into red blood cells for the treatment of arginase-1 deficiency (A1D).
- The claims will also cover methods of treating other indications, including arginine-dependent cancers, septic shock, and angiogenesis-associated diseases.
- Erytech's red blood cell-encapsulated therapeutics can be deployed to reduce pathological levels of various metabolites in certain inborn errors of metabolism disorders.
- Erytech currently has a patent portfolio of about 310 issued patents and over 45 pending patent applications worldwide, covering 16 patent families.
- The Company's lead product candidate, eryaspase (GRASPA), which consists of L-asparaginase encapsulated inside donor-derived red blood cells, targets the cancer cells' altered asparagine and glutamine metabolism.
- Eryaspase received FDA Fast Track designation for advanced pancreatic cancer and acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) patients who have developed hypersensitivity reactions to E. coli-derived pegylated asparaginase.
- The FDA and the European Medicines Agency have granted eryaspase orphan drug status for pancreatic cancer and ALL.
- Price Action: ERYP shares are up 3.70% at $1.96 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.
