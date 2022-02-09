 Skip to main content

Erytech Shares Gain After Expanding Patent Portfolio For Treatment Of Rare Metabolic Diseases
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 09, 2022 12:53pm   Comments
Erytech Pharma Plc (NASDAQ: ERYPreceived a US patent covering arginine deiminase (ADI) encapsulated into red blood cells for the treatment of arginase-1 deficiency (A1D). 

  • The claims will also cover methods of treating other indications, including arginine-dependent cancers, septic shock, and angiogenesis-associated diseases.
  • Erytech's red blood cell-encapsulated therapeutics can be deployed to reduce pathological levels of various metabolites in certain inborn errors of metabolism disorders. 
  • Erytech currently has a patent portfolio of about 310 issued patents and over 45 pending patent applications worldwide, covering 16 patent families. 
  • The Company's lead product candidate, eryaspase (GRASPA), which consists of L-asparaginase encapsulated inside donor-derived red blood cells, targets the cancer cells' altered asparagine and glutamine metabolism. 
  • Eryaspase received FDA Fast Track designation for advanced pancreatic cancer and acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) patients who have developed hypersensitivity reactions to E. coli-derived pegylated asparaginase. 
  • The FDA and the European Medicines Agency have granted eryaspase orphan drug status for pancreatic cancer and ALL.
  • Price Action: ERYP shares are up 3.70% at $1.96 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

