Humanigen, Cenexi Ink Manufacture Pact For COVID-19 Candidate, Lenzilumab, In France
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 09, 2022 10:32am   Comments
Humanigen, Cenexi Ink Manufacture Pact For COVID-19 Candidate, Lenzilumab, In France

Humanigen Inc (NASDAQ: HGEN) has selected Cenexi as a preferred supplier of lenzilumab in France and the European Union. 

  • Cenexi is a French CDMO specializing in the formulation, analytical development, and manufacture of complex molecule drugs.
  • The initial step of the collaboration includes executing a Master Supply Agreement providing for Cenexi to provide aseptic fill and finish services for lenzilumab for the next five years.
  • Humanigen plans to include the Cenexi's Normandy site in certain of its future regulatory filings for lenzilumab for COVID-19 and other indications.
  • Related: After FDA Rejection, Humanigen's COVID-19 Drug Hopeful Sees Some Light Of Good News.
  • The companies will collaborate to secure potential funding and investment in capital equipment from AD Normandie, the regional authority, and the Government of France, the national authority. 
  • In addition, Cenexi will assist Humanigen as it seeks an advanced purchase agreement for lenzilumab in France.
  • Humanigen is developing lenzilumab to treat cytokine storm associated with COVID-19 and CD19-targeted CAR-T cell therapies.
  • It is also exploring lenzilumab in other inflammatory conditions such as acute Graft versus Host Disease in patients undergoing allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation, eosinophilic asthma, and rheumatoid arthritis. 
  • Price Action: HGEN shares are down 0.25% at $2.01 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Briefs COVID-19 CoronavirusBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care Contracts General

