Humanigen, Cenexi Ink Manufacture Pact For COVID-19 Candidate, Lenzilumab, In France

Humanigen Inc (NASDAQ: HGEN) has selected Cenexi as a preferred supplier of lenzilumab in France and the European Union.
- Cenexi is a French CDMO specializing in the formulation, analytical development, and manufacture of complex molecule drugs.
- The initial step of the collaboration includes executing a Master Supply Agreement providing for Cenexi to provide aseptic fill and finish services for lenzilumab for the next five years.
- Humanigen plans to include the Cenexi's Normandy site in certain of its future regulatory filings for lenzilumab for COVID-19 and other indications.
- The companies will collaborate to secure potential funding and investment in capital equipment from AD Normandie, the regional authority, and the Government of France, the national authority.
- In addition, Cenexi will assist Humanigen as it seeks an advanced purchase agreement for lenzilumab in France.
- Humanigen is developing lenzilumab to treat cytokine storm associated with COVID-19 and CD19-targeted CAR-T cell therapies.
- It is also exploring lenzilumab in other inflammatory conditions such as acute Graft versus Host Disease in patients undergoing allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation, eosinophilic asthma, and rheumatoid arthritis.
