Cannabis For Arthritis: Enveric Biosciences Files Patent On CBD Medication For Osteoarthritis

Psychedelics and cannabinoid neuroscience company Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ: ENVB) announced the development of two new molecular conjugates for osteoarthritis and other pain indications, which mix CBD with Celecoxib, a generic drug commonly prescribed for osteoarthritis.

"CBD with celecoxib conjugation offers the opportunity for augmenting the treatment benefit by having potential superior efficacy and lower side effects, by administering lower amounts of the individual components of the conjugate," said to Benzinga Bob Dagher, Enveric's recently appointed chief medical officer.

The New Conjugate Drugs Using CBD In Arthritis

EV104a and EV104b are designed to optimize pharmacokinetics and therapeutic synergy via improved delivery, targeting abilities, and potency to potentially be more efficacious and display fewer side effects than current treatments.

Enveric has commented on the stability of the molecules and the robustness of the manufacturing method. Pre-clinical in vitro testing and characterization of these molecules is underway, said the company.

"CBD presents a unique pharmacodynamic profile and exerts joint analgesic and anti-inflammatory effects on different pain types including neuropathic pain, inflammatory, osteoarthritis and others. In the case of Osteoarthritis (OA) which is a degenerative joint disease, CBD’s treatment benefits have been demonstrated in several models by showing reduction in joint swelling, limb posture scores, synovial membrane thickening and pain," added Dagher.

This program aims to create a new treatment with improved tolerability, decreased toxicity, fewer side effects, and enhanced long-term efficacy.

The EV104 celecoxib-cannabinoid conjugates have been recently filed in a provisional United States patent application claiming the compositions, methods of synthesis, and methods of treatment for inflammatory medical conditions.

“Despite available therapies, individuals with OA continue to suffer and look for new treatments to remediate their pain,” Dr. Joseph Tucker, CEO of Enveric Biosciences, said. “As the company moves forward to execute our clinical development plans, we believe our assets have the potential to demonstrate superior efficacy with a more favorable safety profile compared to current standards of treatment.”

Osteoarthritis is the most common form of arthritis and a leading cause of disability, resulting in a reduced quality of life. Enveric's EV104 program entered pre-clinical testing to advance into clinical development with the hope of offering better options for patients living with pain.

Enveric recently licensed an Innovative Platform technology from Diverse Biotech that led to the successful synthesis of EV104a, and EV104b, two new chemical entity conjugates of cannabidiol (CBD) linked to celecoxib.

Photo: Courtesy of Julia Koblitz on Unsplash