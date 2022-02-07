ObsEva Expects Delay In Linzagolix Application Submission In Europe For Uterine Fibroids

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
ObsEva SA OBSV said that based on ongoing communications with the European Medicines Agency (EMA), it expects further questions on the linzagolix application, thereby extending the application timeline.
Get the Inside Access Traders Are Using to Profit More and Win Bigger. Don’t Miss Out on Benzinga Pro! Click Here to Start a Free 14-dayTrial - No Credit Card Required
- ObsEva is in dialogue with the EMA to understand areas that may require further clarification and is committed to promptly addressing any questions that could arise.
- In December, EMA's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) recommended the approval of linzagolix for uterine fibroids.
- In the U.S., the linzagolix application for uterine fibroids has been accepted for review by the FDA, with a PDUFA target action date of September 13, 2022.
- Last month, ObsEva announced results from the Phase 3 EDELWEISS 3 trial of linzagolix for moderate-to-severe endometriosis-associated pain (EAP).
- Two doses were tested, a 200 mg once-daily dose of linzagolix combined with add-back therapy (ABT) and a 75 mg dose of linzagolix without ABT.
- The 200 mg and 75 mg doses demonstrated reductions in dysmenorrhea.
- Also, 200 mg showed reduced non-menstrual pelvic pain at three months. However, 75 mg did not reach statistical significance versus placebo.
- Price Action: OBSV shares are down 2.10% at $1.40 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.
If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...
If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this option trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!
For today only, we are gifting away our Benzinga Options Starter newsletter for only $7. This includes two heavily researched trades per month from lead trader, Nic Chahine. For the same cost of a cup of coffee, less than the cost of a Netflix subscription, and less than the average order at McDonalds you will receive top-tier education and winning trade alerts to maximize your portfolio returns. This also includes a 14-day full money-back guarantee if you cancel. There is absolutely no risk! Click Here Now to Get Started!
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.