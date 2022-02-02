Titan Pharmaceuticals Raises $5.5M Via Equity

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc TTNP has announced a private placement of 3.37 million shares and 1.29 million pre-funded warrants.
- In addition, the Company has agreed to issue to the investor unregistered warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 4.67 million shares.
- The combined offering price of each share or pre-funded warrant and each warrant will be $1.18.
- The warrants will be immediately exercisable, will expire on the five-year and six-month anniversary of the issuance date, and will have an exercise price of $1.14 per share.
- The aggregate gross proceeds to the Company are expected to be approximately $5.5 million.
- The offerings are expected to close by February 4.
- Maxim Group LLC is acting as the exclusive placement agent in connection with the offerings.
- Titan Pharmaceuticals commenced exploring and evaluating strategic alternatives in December and engaged Maxim Group as its exclusive financial advisor.
- Price Action: TTNP shares are down 6.14% at $1.07 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.
