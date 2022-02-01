Cytokinetics Posts Cohort 3 Data From Aficamten Trial In Heart Disease Patients

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
Cytokinetics Incorporated CYTK has announced topline results from Cohort 3 of REDWOOD-HCM Phase 2 trial of aficamten for hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) in which the heart muscle (myocardium) becomes abnormally thick.
- Cohort 3 data showed substantial reductions in the average resting left ventricular outflow tract gradient (LVOT-G), and the post-Valsalva LVOT-G were achieved.
- These clinically relevant decreases in pressure gradients were achieved with only modest reductions in average left ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF).
- There were no patients whose LVEF fell below the prespecified safety threshold of 50%.
- We look forward to initiating screening of patients in SEQUOIA-HCM soon and look forward to sharing these results from Cohort 3 with the medical community in April."
- Aficamten is an investigational selective, small molecule cardiac myosin inhibitor. It is designed to reduce the number of active actin-myosin cross-bridges during each cardiac cycle and consequently suppress myocardial hypercontractility.
- The Company is conducting a SEQUOIA-HCM Phase 3 trial in patients who have exhausted other available medical therapies.
- Price Action: CYTK shares are down 3.43% at $32.05 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.
