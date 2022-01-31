Taysha Reports Efficacy, Safety Data From High Dose Cohort For Neurological Disorder Gene Therapy Trial

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
Taysha Gene Therapies Inc TSHA has reported clinical efficacy and safety data for the high dose cohort of 3.5x1014 total vg and long-term durability data across all therapeutic doses of TSHA-120 in giant axonal neuropathy (GAN).
- 5-point improvement was observed in the rate of decline in MFM32 score for the high dose cohort compared to natural history decline of 8 points by Year 1 (n=3, p = 0.04).
- 32-item Motor Function Measure (MFM32) is an outcome measure used to assess the functional abilities of individuals with neuromuscular diseases.
- A 7-point improvement across all therapeutic dose cohorts was seen compared to a decline of 8 points by Year 1 (n=12, p<0.001).
- 10-point improvement was observed across all therapeutic dose cohorts, compared to the estimated natural history decline of 24 points by Year 3.
- At year 5, a 26-point improvement was seen.
- 53 patient-years of clinical data support favorable safety and tolerability profile.
- TSHA-120 is an AAV9 gene replacement therapy delivering the gene gigaxonin to treat GAN, a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects both the central and peripheral nervous systems.
- Price Action: TSHA shares closed at $7.18 on Friday.
