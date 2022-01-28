Oxford Biomedica, Homology Medicines Enter Deal To Expand Viral Vector Offerings

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
London-listed cell and gene therapy Oxford Biomedica Plc OXBDF said it would form a viral vector manufacturing business with Homology Medicines Inc FIXX.
[ALERT[ Matt Maley just released his latest pick with an upside of over 100% in 2 years. Click to See this Trade Idea Now!
- Oxford Biomedica Solutions' Adeno-Associated Virus (AAV) Manufacturing and Innovation Business will be led by Tim Kelly as CEO and Chair of its Board of Directors.
- Kelly is currently the Chief Operating Officer of Homology.
- Oxford will pay Homology $130 million upfront and invest $50 million to fund Oxford Biomedica Solutions in return for an 80% stake.
- Homology will own 20% of the new company. The transaction is expected to close in Q1 2022.
- Oxford Biomedica said the venture would broaden its offerings with Homology's expertise in adeno-associated virus manufacturing.
- Price Action: FIXX shares are down 2.31% at $2.96 during the market session on the last check Friday.
If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...
If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this option trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!
For today only, we are gifting away our Benzinga Options Starter newsletter for only $7. This includes two heavily researched trades per month from lead trader, Nic Chahine. For the same cost of a cup of coffee, less than the cost of a Netflix subscription and less than the average order at McDonalds you will receive top tier education and winning trade alerts to maximize your portfolio returns. This also includes a 14 day full money-back guarantee if you cancel. There is absolutely no risk! Click Here Now to Get Started!
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.