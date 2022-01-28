FDA Gives Green Signal To Provention Bio's Delaying Diabetes Med Resubmission

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
Provention Bio Inc PRVB said that it had resolved the comparability concerns with the FDA, and teplizumab is clear for resubmission.
- The resubmission should be ready to go in Q1 of FY22.
- After discussions with the FDA, Provention agreed to use pharmacokinetic modeling to adjust the 14-day dosing regimen for the commercial product to match the exposure seen with the material used in the treatment's clinical trials.
- The Company will propose a modified 14-day course to address the FDA's concerns.
- The resubmission will also include responses to the FDA's questions about chemical, manufacturing, and controls, along with product quality considerations. The type A meeting was held in August last year.
- The therapy narrowly passed the vote at an FDA advisory committee meeting in May last year amid questions about the small study size and more.
- The FDA hit teplizumab with a complete response letter, rejecting the application.
- The agency questioned data related to the drug substance to be used in the commercial product and asked for a safety update in a resubmission.
- Price Action: PRVB shares are up 11.8% at $3.80 during the premarket session on the last check Friday.
