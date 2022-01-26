Hepion's Rencofilstat Combo Shows Anti-Tumor Activity In Nonclinical Liver Cancer Study

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc HEPA has announced the results of a nonclinical research study showing rencofilstat (CRV431) decreased liver tumor growth and extended mouse survival when combined with an anti-PD1 antibody.
- The effects were observed in fatty livers, suggesting that rencofilstat may increase the treatment potential of anti-PD1 treatment in human liver cancer.
- Drug treatments began on Day 14 after HCC cell implantation when tumors were approximately 15% of their final, end-of-study size.
- Neither rencofilstat nor anti-PD1 administered alone altered the size of tumors at Day 28, nor the survival of the mice compared to vehicle treatment.
- In contrast, the combination treatment of rencofilstat plus anti-PD1 decreased tumor size by 69% at Day 28 and increased median mouse survival time by 26%, compared to vehicle treatment.
- HCC model decreased tumor growth by 76% when tumorigenic cells were implanted into non-fatty livers but were not effective as monotherapies in fatty livers in the current study.
- Price Action: HEPA shares are up 0.18% at $1.00 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.
