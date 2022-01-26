NRx Receives Initial Report of Patient Safety From 'Right To Try' Use Of Zyesami For COVID-19

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
NRx Pharmaceuticals NRXP has received a first safety report from a Southwestern hospital where physicians have administered Zyesami (Aviptadil) to patients with COVID-19 respiratory failure.
- These patients were treated under the Federal Right to Try Law, which gives access to investigational medicines for patients who have tried all approved treatment options and cannot participate in a clinical trial to access certain unapproved treatments.
- The safety update report indicated that of the first 19 patients treated by December 31, 2021, three had died, and 16 (84%) were reported to be alive by January 22, 2021.
- 14 of these 16 patients had been discharged, and two remained in the hospital.
- No Serious Adverse Events related to Zyesami were reported.
- Related: NRx Pharma Files Counterclaim Against Relief Therapeutics Over COVID-19 Candidate Rights.
- These data were included in an application to FDA for Emergency Use Authorization for patients with critical COVID-19 who are at immediate risk of death from respiratory failure despite treatment with approved therapy, including remdesivir.
- NRx will continue to update the safety database collected under the Right to Try law on an ongoing basis.
- Zyesami continues to be tested in the ongoing NIH-sponsored ACTIV-3b trial that has now accrued two-thirds of its targeted enrollment.
- Price Action: NRXP shares are up 3.47% at $3.28 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.
