Masonic Cancer Center To Evaluate HCW Biologics' Bifunctional Fusion Protein In Advanced Cancers
The FDA cleared the Masonic Cancer Center, University of Minnesota to evaluate HCW Biologics Inc's (NASDAQ: HCWB) lead drug candidate, HCW9218, in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors with progressive disease after prior chemotherapies.
- HCW9218 is an injectable, bifunctional fusion protein complex designed to drive anti-tumor activity by activating desired immune responses to attack cancer cells while simultaneously blocking unwanted immunosuppressive activities.
- Hing C. Wong, Ph.D., Founder, and CEO of HCW Biologics, stated, "HCW Biologics is honored to have the Masonic Cancer Center as the sponsor for the second clinical trial to evaluate HCW9218 in difficult-to-treat cancers."
- In preclinical studies, HCW9218 showed anti-tumor activities and lessened the side effects of chemotherapies by reducing the therapy-induced senescent cells.
- HCW Biologics will sponsor the trial.
- Price Action: HCWB shares are up 5.45% at $2.13 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.
