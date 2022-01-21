 Skip to main content

Opiant Pharma Starts Dosing In OPNT002 Mid-Stage Study For Alcohol Use Disorder
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 21, 2022 5:56am   Comments
Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: OPNT) has dosed the first patient in Phase 2 trial of OPNT002, nasal naltrexone, for Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD). 

  • The trial will determine whether OPNT002 reduces heavy drinking as measured by a change in the World Health Organization (WHO) drinking risk levels.
  • Opiant is developing OPNT002 to rapidly increase plasma concentrations of the drug following dosing and thereby block mu and delta-opioid receptors. 
  • Also See: Opiant Pharma Stock Surges On Positive Nasal Nalmefene Data In Opioid Overdose Study
  • In previous research, OPNT002 has demonstrated rapid nasal absorption, delivering high levels of naltrexone yet with a short half-life. Results from Phase 1 studies indicate that OPNT002 produces maximum plasma concentrations that are approximately 50% higher than orally administered naltrexone.
  • The trial will enroll approximately 300 patients and feature a Sequential Parallel Comparison Study Design (SPCD) to reduce placebo response. 
  • Results from the trial are expected in 2023.
  • Price Action: OPNT shares closed 2.89% lower at $25.52 on Thursday.

