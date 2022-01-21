 Skip to main content

ASLAN Pharma Kickstarts Mid-Stage Atopic Dermatitis Trial, Data Expected In 2023
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 21, 2022 6:36am   Comments
ASLAN Pharma Kickstarts Mid-Stage Atopic Dermatitis Trial, Data Expected In 2023

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ: ASLN) has screened the first patient in its Phase 2b dose-ranging study of eblasakimab (ASLAN004) in adults with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD). 

  • Eblasakimab is a monoclonal antibody targeting the IL-13 receptor. 
  • ASLAN expects to report topline findings from the 16-week treatment period in 1H of 2023.
  • The TREK-AD study will randomize patients equally to four active treatment arms and one placebo arm, evaluating eblasakimab 300mg dosed every two weeks, 400mg every two weeks, 400mg every four weeks, and 600mg every four weeks.
  • Related: Why Did ASLAN Pharma Shares Plunge Despite Positive Atopic Dermatitis Trial Data?
  • The study is expected to enroll approximately 300 adult patients and will consist of a 16-week treatment period and a 12-week safety follow-up period. 
  • The primary efficacy endpoint is the percentage change in Eczema Area Severity Index (EASI) score from baseline to week 16.
  • Price Action: ASLN shares closed 3.15% higher at $0.95 during after-hours trading on Thursday.

