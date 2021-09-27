 Skip to main content

Why Did ASLAN Pharma Shares Plunge Despite Positive Atopic Dermatitis Trial Data?
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 27, 2021 7:40am   Comments
  • ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ: ASLN) has announced topline data from its Phase 1 study of ASLAN004 for moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD). 
  • In March 2021, ASLAN announced interim data from three dose-escalation cohorts (200mg, 400mg, and 600mg).
  • Today's results compare all patients receiving 600mg (highest dose) to all receiving placebo (n=39). The Intent to Treat (ITT) population is n=38.
  • ASLAN004 achieved a statistically significant improvement versus placebo in the primary efficacy endpoint of percent change from baseline in the Eczema Area Severity Index (EASI).
  • The average reduction from baseline in EASI at 8 weeks was 65% (n=16) compared to 27% (n=13) for patients on placebo.
  • Compared to the interim data, the average reduction in eczema severity index was 74% for ASLAN004.
  • Related Content: Aslan Pharma Shares Are Trading Higher On Positive ASLAN004 Data In Atopic Dermatitis.
  • 69% achieved EASI-75 versus 15% on placebo.
  • 44% of patients achieved Investigator's Global Assessment (IGA) of 0 or 1 versus 15% on placebo (p=0.1071).
  • In the 32 patients that completed at least 29 days of dosing, the average reduction from baseline in EASI at 8 weeks was 73% (n=19) compared to 44% (n=13) for patients on placebo.
  • ASLAN is initiating a global Phase 2b study of ASLAN004 for AD and is on track to enroll the first patient in 4Q of 2021. 
  • Price Action: ASLN stock is down 24.60% at $2.45 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: atopic dermatitisBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General

