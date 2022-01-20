FDA Clears Turning Point's IND For Elzovantinib + Aumolertinib Combo Regime In Lung Cancer Setting
The FDA has signed off Turning Point Therapeutics Inc's (NASDAQ: TPTX) Investigational New Drug (IND) application for elzovantinib + aumolertinib combo therapy in EGFR mutant MET-amplified advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
- The Company expects to initiate the Phase 1b/2 SHIELD-2 combination study in mid-2022.
- Aumolertinib is EQRx Inc's (NASDAQ: EQRX) third-generation EGFR inhibitor approved in China for first-line treatment of EGFR mutant NSCLC and second-line treatment of T790M+ EGFR mutant NSCLC.
- The combination of elzovantinib and aumolertinib will be studied in this Phase 1b/2 trial in patients who have progressed following treatment with osimertinib.
- The study will evaluate the combination regimen's safety, tolerability, and preliminary efficacy.
- Preclinical data suggest that the combination of MET and EGFR inhibition can increase anti-tumor activity based on complementary mechanisms.
