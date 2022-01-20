Sorrento Therapeutics' COVID-19 Antibody Works Against Omicron Variant
Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRNE) has released new data on STI-9167, an advanced stage antibody against COVID-19.
- The antibody was discovered and developed in an ongoing collaboration between Sorrento and the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai.
- STI-9167 was observed to bind with high affinity and provide highly potent neutralizing activity against the omicron variant.
- The Company says that STI-9167 is unique compared to tests of EUA-approved SARS-CoV-2 antibodies in that binding and neutralization properties are maintained against the emerging omicron and omicron (+R346K) variant.
- Additionally, STI-9167 administered at a low dose (5mg/kg) by either the intranasal or intravenous routes provided robust protection against the clinical signs of infection by the Omicron variant mouse model of COVID-19.
- It prevented weight loss and reduced virus titers in the lungs to undetectable levels.
- Price Action: SRNE shares are up 0.23% at $4.32 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
