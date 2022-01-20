 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Sorrento Therapeutics' COVID-19 Antibody Works Against Omicron Variant
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 20, 2022 9:25am   Comments
Share:
Sorrento Therapeutics' COVID-19 Antibody Works Against Omicron Variant

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRNE) has released new data on STI-9167, an advanced stage antibody against COVID-19.

  • The antibody was discovered and developed in an ongoing collaboration between Sorrento and the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai.
  • STI-9167 was observed to bind with high affinity and provide highly potent neutralizing activity against the omicron variant. 
  • The Company says that STI-9167 is unique compared to tests of EUA-approved SARS-CoV-2 antibodies in that binding and neutralization properties are maintained against the emerging omicron and omicron (+R346K) variant. 
  • Additionally, STI-9167 administered at a low dose (5mg/kg) by either the intranasal or intravenous routes provided robust protection against the clinical signs of infection by the Omicron variant mouse model of COVID-19.
  • It prevented weight loss and reduced virus titers in the lungs to undetectable levels.
  • Price Action: SRNE shares are up 0.23% at $4.32 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SRNE)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
Stocks Hitting New 52-Week Lows Today
PreMarket Prep Stock Of The Day: Sorrento Therapeutics
DYAI: Jumpin' Janssen Jamboree
20 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Biotech News Penny Stocks Health Care Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com