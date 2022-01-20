QQQ
Meet a Company Harnessnessing the Power of Synergy for its Drug Therapeutics

by Jacinta Sherris
January 20, 2022 9:22 AM | 1 min read

Photo by Roberto Sorin on Unsplash

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

Adi Zuloff-Shani, CTO of SciSparc LTD SPRC, was a guest speaker at Benzinga’s All Access: Growth Companies for 2022 event. 

Adi Zuloff-Shani discussed her role in SciSparc as well as her ongoing contributions to the company’s latest drug developments — including its proprietary combination of cannabinoids and the so-called “sparing effect.”

Watch the Full Interview:

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Partner ContentSciSparcBiotechGeneral
