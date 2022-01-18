 Skip to main content

Xeris Biopharma Eyes High End Of FY21 Sales Outlook
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 18, 2022 10:18am   Comments
Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: XERS) has reaffirmed its preliminary 2021 pro forma sales at a high-end of $76 million - $80 million guidance, approximately 55% growth from 2020.

  • The company held year-end 2021 preliminary cash, cash equivalents, and investments of approximately $102 million.
  • "2022 is off to a good start with an additional $30 million from the recent capital raise on our balance sheet and the near-term launch of Recorlev," said Paul Edick, Chairman, and CEO.
  • Xeris announced a private placement with Armistice Capital LLC for approximately $30.0 million gross proceeds
  • In December, the FDA approved Xeris' Recorlev (levoketoconazole) for endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome for whom surgery is not an option or has not been curative.
  • Recently, the company elected PANTHERx Rare as the exclusive U.S. pharmacy distribution partner for Recorlev.
  • Price Action: XERS shares are trading higher 4.05% at $2.31 on the last check Tuesday.

