Pfizer To Boost Output For COVID-19 Oral Treatment With Novasep Deal
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 18, 2022 6:34am   Comments
Pfizer To Boost Output For COVID-19 Oral Treatment With Novasep Deal

Novasep announced an agreement with Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) to help the global production of the COVID-19 pill, paxlovid.

  • As part of the letter of intent signed between the two parties, Novasep will manufacture the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) for the oral protease inhibitor against COVID-19. 
  • The technical transfer, on-site development, and equipment installation will begin immediately.
  • Related: Canada Approves Pfizer's At-Home COVID-19 Antiviral Treatment, But Deliveries Delayed.
  • Novasep will add its Mourenx manufacturing site in France to the paxlovid global supply chain as early as Q3 2022.
  • Further expansion to other Novasep facilities and significantly increased volumes in 2023.
  • "Novasep will produce API for use in our manufacturing network, expected to contribute to the overall (global) effort to produce 120 million courses of treatment in 2022," 
  • Reuters reported quoting Pfizer, the deal is part of its plan to invest €520 million ($594 million) in France over the next five years.
  • Novasep plans to recruit more than 40 additional employees at the Mourenx site.
  • Price Action: Pfizer shares are down 1.18% at $54.30 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

